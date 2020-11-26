Driving a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for the ORLEN Team on Michelin tyres, the Polish champion charged through the 3.45-kilometre stage in a table-topping 1m54.432s.



Hyundai-powered Craig Breen was second for Team MRF Tyres with José Suárez the top Spanish driver in third.



Rally Hungary winner Andreas Mikkelsen was fourth quickest followed by Pepe López, who won Rally Islas Canarias in a Citroën C3 R5 last season.



ERC newcomer Nil Solans was sixth quickest followed by Oliver Solberg, who is contention to win both the overall and ERC1 Junior titles in his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 this weekend.



Rallye Team Spain’s 2019 ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion Efrén Llarena was eighth quickest just ahead of Yoann Bonato and top local driver Enrique Cruz (Ford Fiesta R5 MkII).



Dariusz Poloński set the pace in both ERC2 and the Abarth Rally Cup on his return to action, while Pep Bassas was quickest in ERC3/ERC3 Junior in his Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4.



European championship leader Alexey Lukyanuk was a distant P34 after issues warming his tyres before the stage meant he had “no feeling” through the run.



ERC1 Junior title pacesetter Grégoire Munster said it “could have gone better” after he could only manage the sixth quickest time in class.



Photo:Chris Rawes/ERC Radio