-

Miko Marczyk showed pace but also perseverance when he made his Rally Liepāja debut in the FIA European Rally Championship earlier this month.

One of the stars of Friday’s action – he was fastest in Free Practice 2 and second on the Qualifying Stage – ORLEN Team’s Polish champion then suffered a Saturday afternoon to forget when he punctured on stage three.



“On stage number three after four kilometres it was quite a slow corner and we were just a little too fast in this corner,” Marczyk explained. “We go a little bit to the outside of the road and we hit the bank. From the perspective of the car it was quite okay, quite good but after 600 metres we feel there was a puncture on the rear right tyre and it was necessary to change because we still had 16 kilometres to go. The change wasn’t very easy because we had a lot of small stones in the nuts and it was hard to take out the tyre.”



With no remaining spare on board, Marczyk had to adopt a cautious approach through stage four and lost more time as a result. “Because we had 140 kilometres of road section after stage four and because this was a demanding stage for punctures we didn’t push.”



Marczyk gave an indication of what might have been without the puncture when he set two top-three stage times on leg two P12 in the ERC standings and sixth in ERC1 Junior.



“We managed to develop more and did some good stage times,” said Marczyk, who is co-driven by fellow Pole Szymon Gospadarczyk. “We had lots of new experiences and I am happy.”

ERC ERC Junior Westlund comeback on track 12 HOURS AGO

The post Miko makes his Marczyk with ERC Rally Liepaja pace appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Lindholm thinks big in ERC1 Junior 18 HOURS AGO