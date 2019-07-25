Missing Tarmac miles hit Munnings’ ERC3 pace push

Catie Munnings reckoned her non-start on Rally Islas Canarias and opening-day retirement on Rally di Roma Capitale masked her true pace in the FIA European Rally Championship last weekend.

Munnings was returning to ERC3 action after missing last month’s PZM 76th Rally Poland due to budgetary issues but was out of luck early on in Italy when a brake issue forced her to stop her Peugeot Rally Academy-entered 208 R2.



Although she returned under Rally 2 rules on Sunday, Munnings admitted it hadn’t been easy.



“It’s the kind of first time I was properly on Tarmac since last August and it’s so difficult when you are not practicing just to jump on the pace,” she said. “I was happy to be at the end, it’s always the goal in a rally, and we took some good kilometres. But I don’t know when I will be back next.”



Co-driven by Norwegian Veronica Engan, Munnings finished ninth in ERC3 and third in the ERC Ladies’ Trophy.

