Mission accomplished as Dinkel scores in ERC1 Junior

Dominik Dinkel achieved his pre-Rally di Roma Capitale goals of learning and improving as he got his FIA ERC1 Junior Championship underway in Italy last weekend.

Driving a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo with new co-driver Ursula Mayrhofer, Dinkel finished P13 overall and seventh in ERC1 Junior.



“For the first time on the Italian roads it was very difficult for me but for sure I learned a lot,” the Brose Motorsport driver said afterwards. “On the first day I was not feeling really safe so I lost a lot of time. The second day was better and we improved some things with the pacenotes and the car and in the end it worked good.



“The car was perfect, the team did a great job with the set-up but now I need to work on myself to get on the pace. But for the first time in Italy it was okay.”

