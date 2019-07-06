Mission accomplished for ERC3 gravel novice Bernardi

Florian Bernardi bagged experience – and points – on his first proper gravel start when he placed ninth in ERC3 on PZM 76th Rally Poland.

Bernardi included the event as part of his ERC3 title bid and finished ninth in class in his Renault Clio R3T alongside co-driver Victor Bellotto.



“I very satisfied because I was at the finish, I am learning, I am making progress,” said Frenchman Bernardi. “We were working on the set-up, getting the feeling. Sometimes we were, sometimes not so good but the car was working good and we are happy.”



Bernardi is set to continue his FIA European Rally Championship challenge on Rally di Roma Capitale from 19-21 July.

