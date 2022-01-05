Drivers contesting Poland’s round of the FIA European Rally Championship in June will tackle several stages never previously used on the country’s ERC counter.

Scheduled as the fourth round of the eight-event 2022 ERC season from June 10-12, the 78th running of Rally Poland will feature a competitive route that’s as much as 30 per cent new according to Michał Sikora, President of Polski Związek Motorowy, Poland’s ASN.



“Rally Poland is a classic event, acknowledged among competitors, spectators and media representatives,” President Sikora said. “Demanding special stages in the Masurian Lake District always provide spectacular and thrilling rally battles. There are well-known stages as well as brand new tests. As many as 30 per cent of total distance of the stages will move to roads which have never been used before.”



President Sikora continued: “The 2021 Rally Poland was the last ERC round held in cooperation with Eurosport Events. We had a unique occasion to work together with their team during four editions of Rally Poland. We always could count on them and their invaluable help, which is something we are grateful for and we would like to thank them for that. Now it is time to welcome on board our new partners from WRC Promoter. We used to work together when Rally Poland was held as a WRC counter and I am convinced that our rally will benefit from joint activities, especially in the area of ​​promoting this great sporting event.”



Rally Poland will continue to be based in Mikołajki with the town’s spectacular Mikołajki Arena stage forming part of the planned 200-kilometre route.

Ad

ERC Traditional date set as ERC Rally di Roma Capitale prepares for the big 10 YESTERDAY AT 05:04

ERC Tried and tested: Fafe ERC opener to follow winning formula 03/01/2022 AT 05:07