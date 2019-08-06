Molle calls on friend and new team-mate Ingram for Zlin advice ahead of ERC Junior return

Amaury Molle has called on Chris Ingram for advice ahead of his return to the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship on the season-deciding Barum Czech Rally Zlín later this month (16-18 August).

Belgian Molle has one ERC3 Junior start to his name dating back to 2015 when he contested his home round of the championship, finishing sixth in class.



His return four years on will mark his debut on the asphalt-only Barum Czech Rally Zlín, which he’ll contest in a Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 R2 entered under the Toksport WRT banner in partnership with Molle’s regular team, Pevatec.



With no previous knowledge of the Czech roads, the 24-year-old Molle has enlisted advice from Toksport driver Ingram, who will be bidding for the ERC1 Junior title in Zlín and has started the rally five times.



“I only know this rally from watching videos and the stories that it’s fast and bumpy,” said Molle, who also has experience of world championship events and placed second in class on Rallye Monte-Carlo in 2018. “I know the competition in ERC Junior is really high and I know a lot of the drivers did the last edition of Barum. I will miss this experience, so I’ve been talking with Chris Ingram. He has experience there and we’re in the same team so he’s helping me with onboards from the past few years and telling me about the specifics of the rally.”



Molle, who is currently completing a Masters in Company Strategy, works as a race and rally driving instructor when he’s not competing and has joked that his experience from tutoring on ice-coated roads in Lapland could be of benefit in Zlín. “I am told the roads are very slippery [in Zlín], but you have to know where it’s slippery and where it’s not. For sure it’s better to discover a rally in dry conditions, but if it’s slippery maybe I will know a little more about what to expect, although from what Dani Sordo said when he discovered the rally last year, it’s not easy for the first time.”



Molle continued: “It’s a one-shot in ERC Junior but it’s a good opportunity to drive in the championship. If I can get some more visibility, as we don’t know about next year, maybe it will be interesting to know more [about this championship] and discover another rally.”



Frenchman Florian Barral will co-drive Molle, who has secured support from Servi-Mat, Servi-Pools, Neuronics, CRLS, IN- NERGY, Humi-Tech, Doneux and Beobank Marcinelle-Fleurus for his Zlín bid.



Photo supplied by Amaury Molle

