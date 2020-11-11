They were plagued by problems throughout the event but battled through to finish fourth in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category and sixth in ERC3 to consolidate third place in both the ERC3 Junior and ERC3 championship standings.



“Our weekend was long, really long and difficult,” said Belgian Molle afterwards. “After two good days of reconnaissance, we attacked this race from the outset in slow motion following an engine problem in the superspecial.



“As soon as the problem was resolved during the first service the next day, and despite a three-minute late check-in, we left more determined than ever. Unfortunately, we caught a competitor in the first stage, causing us to lose a considerable amount of time, and we suffered a slow puncture in the second stage.



“From the third stage, we finally managed to modify and improve our settings and therefore confidence returned over the next kilometres. The night loop was a real treat and we were finally able to drive while having a very good feeling.”



Molle started the final day fourth in ERC3 Junior and sixth in ERC3 in his Delta Rally-run Peugeot 208 R2.



“Under intense fog, we started the last day of racing with a new technical problem with the car, which unfortunately would not go away,” he explained. “We had a loss of power and the car refused to start several times, costing us precious minutes. We have to admit that it was really difficult, mentally and physically, but what a relief for us to finish. We gave everything to the end and we were really happy to keep our third position in the standings. Now it’s time for Rally Islas Canarias where we will be keen to have a great race.”