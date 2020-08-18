Molle reveals ERC roll disappointment

-

Amaury Molle has spoken of the disappointment he felt after crashing out of Rally Liepāja on Sunday.

A podium finisher in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship on Rally di Roma Capitale, Rally Liepāja marked Belgian Molle’s first gravel outing.



Building his experience of loose-surface competition alongside French co-driver Florian Barral, Molle was P10 in class when he crashed on stage six.



“We just went out of the road before the narrow section,” said Molle. “After being a little bit slow in the previous [stage] I tried to be a bit more faster but it wasn’t a good idea. We went wide and I touched the bank and we start rolling. We made a few rolls. The car is now destroyed but we are fine, a bit painful. It’s just disappointment because it was going quite better and getting better. It happens, I was just too fast. It’s a shame.”

