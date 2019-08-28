Molle rolls with it on ERC comeback

Amaury Molle was back on ERC3 Junior duty for the first time in four years on Barum Czech Rally Zlín from 16-18 August.

Unfortunately for the Belgian, a third-stage off and the decision not to restart on leg two, meant he never got the chance to show his true speed on his event debut at the wheel of a Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 R2.



“We were on a good pace, but the pacenotes were announced too fast,” Molle explained. “We adapted the rhythm of announcing but then they were too slow and I arrived on a flat-five crest without knowing there was a tight right corner after the crest. I immediately push the brake, but I blocked the wheel on the gravel present. We rolled into the meadow without touching anything. We managed to get to the end of the stage [after a long delay] but we had one broken wheel and one spare, but two wheels were damaged so at the regroup we had to retire.”

