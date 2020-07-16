-

Amaury Molle is preparing to play the long game in this season’s FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.

Belgian Molle will start next week’s Rally di Roma Capitale in Peugeot’s older-generation 208 R2, which he admits won’t be as competitive as the replacement 208 Rally4 model.



However, with Molle committed to the full Pirelli-supported championship with the Italian Delta Rally operation, he’s intent on scoring points across the season rather than pushing all out to win events against drivers who are not able to contest all rounds.



“We know there is a gap per kilometre between the R2 and the Rally4 but the R2 is a very reliable, while the Rally4 is totally new and this will be its first international rally,” said the Belgian talent. “With an older car, the top five will be a very reasonable target. We knew we would start with the old version of the car but the whole championship is our aim for the year and we have to be at the finish line of every rally.”



Molle and French co-driver Florian Barral prepared for Rally di Roma Capitale with an outing on Rally Internazionale del Casentino, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Fiuggi-based ERC counter, earlier this month.



“We chose this rally just to get back into the car after a few months without driving a rally car and even more an R2 car because the last time in an R2 car was on the Barum Rally last August, after that I was driving the Citroën R5,” said Molle. “I was happy to be back and Rally Casentino will help me a lot. Our roads in Belgium are very different, we have to be soft compared to Italy where you have to be very hard because the level of grip is very high. It was a quite good experience.”

The post Molle to play the long game in ERC3 Junior appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

