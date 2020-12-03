Throughout the 2020 season, Molle has continually impressed against drivers in more modern machinery on board his Delta Rally-run Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 R2.



“What a relief to finally reach the finish and be able to clinch our third place in ERC3 and ERC3 Junior,” said the Belgian talent, who is co-driven by Frenchman Florian Barral. “We can tell you that this is a conclusion to the championship which is really very good. Of course, we would have liked to fight at the forefront with a better car, but we will have given the best of ourselves, without ever giving up or giving up our efforts to finally achieve our goals. We are just happy.”