Monteiro gains more ERC R5 experience with Roma top 15

Aloísio Monteiro continued to grow his experience in R5 machinery with a top 15 finish on round five of the FIA European Rally Championship in Italy earlier this month.

With Rally di Roma Capitale marking the Portuguese driver’s seventh start in a top-of-the-range ERC machine, Monteiro used the asphalt event to improve his car knowledge and set-up.



“We did good homework, preparing the rally well but maybe we bet on the wrong horse,” the FPAK Portugal Team ERC driver explained. “In the last test before the rally I got the feeling that we had found the ideal set-up for the race. However, when we started the rally on Saturday morning, we quickly realised that something was not right. We suffered a lot [in] the slower corners, even though the car in the fast zones was okay.



“After the suspension [set-up] was fixed [for Sunday] and on a long day with many stages, we did some good times. Of course, we have to be more constant and improve our experience with the car by doing more kilometres in the car.”



Monteiro will get another opportunity to build his R5 experience when he contests Barum Czech Rally Zlín from 16-18 August with his Fabia run by The Racing Factory.

