Monteiro, whose last ERC start was on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in August 2019, was P19 among the European crews in his Škoda Fabia R5 from The Racing Factory.



“The rally was good with nice stags with some good moments for me and some bad,” said the Portuguese driver. “I was not expecting the stages to be so tricky due the conditions but it was good to be back again.



“It was a long time since my last rally and you miss the rhythm and it’s not easy to be on the pace when you stop for so long.”