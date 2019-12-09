FIA European Rally Championship drivers past and present impressed at the Monza Rally Show last weekend with Andrea Crugnola winning in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 and Andrea Nucita completing the podium behind fellow Hyundai-powered driver Dani Sordo.

Using stages housed within the famous Italian Grand Prix venue, the Monza Rally Show is a popular end-of-season competition with the ERC-headlining Rally2 (formerly R5) category the main event for the first time this year.



Crugnola, a multiple stage winner on July’s ERC-counting Rally di Roma Capitale, took victory by 11.5s over world championship star Sordo, who scored a podium on a one-off appearance on Barum Czech Rally Zlín last season.



Nucita, the 2019 ERC Abarth Rally Cup winner, finished 3.4s behind Sordo in third and also earned €10,000 for winning the Hyundai i20 R5 Trophy.



Craig Breen, ERC runner-up in 2015, finished fifth.



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing

The post Monza success for ERC drivers appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.