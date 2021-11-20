Luis Monzón will run first on the road on the deciding leg of the 45th Rally Islas Canarias, round eight of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.





Under the ERC's reverse seeding rule, Monzón goes first on Saturday's leg two after completing the final special stage of leg one in P10. And by leading at the completion of SS8, Alexey Lukyanuk will start P10 from the day-opening Arucas stage, which gets underway at 09h43 local time.

