More drivers rewarded in ERC from 2020

More drivers will be able to score points on each round of the FIA European Rally Championship from 2020 following confirmation that the top 15 classified finishers – rather than the current 10 – will score.

As a consequence, bonus points will be handed out to the top five finishers at the end of each leg rather than to the top seven, as per the current rules. This change has been made to cap the amount of points scored on each event in the interests of helping to maintain a highly competitive championship until the end of the season.



The modifications will apply to all FIA Regional Rally Championships from next year and were approved at a meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council, which took place at the Permanent Exhibition of the Michael Schumacher Private Collection at Motorworld in Cologne, Germany on 4 October.



New round-by-round scoring system

On all rounds of the ERC from next season, points will be allocated to the top 15 classified finishers as follows:



Position = points:1 = 30

2 = 24

3 = 21

4 = 19

5 = 17

6 = 15

7 = 13

8 = 11

9 = 9

10 = 7

11 = 5

12 = 4

13 = 3

14 = 2

15 = 1



New bonus points structure

Bonus points, which are rewarded in part to encourage drivers who fail to finish a leg to restart on the subsequent leg, will be allocated to the top five finishers at the end of each leg as follows:



Position = points:1 = 5

2 = 4

3 = 3

2 = 2

1 = 1



Had the rule rewarding the top 15 rather than the top 10 finishers applied to the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship, 19 additional drivers would have scored points along with the 47 who have claimed points during the first seven rounds.



This season’s FIA European Rally Championship, which has celebrated seven different winners during the first seven rounds, is set to be decided during a three-way title battle on the all-new Rally Hungary from 8-10 November. Chris Ingram, Łukasz Habaj and Alexey Lukyanuk can all win the FIA regional crown.

