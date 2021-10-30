Alberto Battistolli completed Rally Hungary with more experience and more FIA European Rally Championship.

The Italian, who is still in the learning phase of his Rally2 career, recovered from an early off to place P14 on Rally Hungary in the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo he shares with co-driver Simone Scattolin.



“It was good experience, it was not a good start for us but overall it is okay and I’m happy.”

