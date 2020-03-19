ERC
New date to be set for ERC Rally Islas Canarias
The 44 Rally Islas Canarias will be postponed due to government restrictions introduced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, event organiser Club Deportivo Todo Sport has confirmed.
A new date has been submitted to the FIA for approval and is due to be announced next week when more details will become available.
Rally Islas Canarias is one of the most popular events on the calendar and had been due to open the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season from 7-9 May.