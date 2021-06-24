Nil Solans insists there’s plenty more to come from him in the FIA European Rally Championship.

Co-driven by Marc Martí, Solans placed a fine fourth overall on his ORLEN 77th Rally Poland debut, which also marked his second ERC appearance and his first on gravel.



However, the Rallye Team Spain driver believes his performance wasn’t a true reflection of his ultimate speed due to set-up issues, which he hopes to rectify for next week’s Rally Liepāja.



“I must be happy but for sure I am not happy,” the 2020 Spanish Gravel champion said afterwards. “I’m not fully focussed with the car like I want to be, the car is not working with the way I drive. We scored some points but for sure this is not our pace.”

