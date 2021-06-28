Victor Cartier created a strong impression on his FIA European Rally Championship debut earlier this month.
The former French Junior championship contender is contesting the ERC2 in a self-built and self-engineered Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit.
After finishing a close second to Dmitry Feovanov on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, Cartier said: “It was a difficult rally but a good way to start the season.
