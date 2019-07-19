Munnings excited ahead of ERC return

Catie Munnings says she’s “so excited” to be back on FIA European Rally Championship duty in Italy this week.

After missing PZM 76th Rally Poland last month, Munnings returns in her Peugeot Rally Academy R2 with co-driver Veronica Engan.



“I’m so excited to be back, this was one of my favourite rallies last year, an incredible atmosphere and really good stages,” said the Red Bull-backed Briton. “Every year the stages surprise me how tricky they are. But we’ve got a new pacenote system this year so I’m hoping they will suit these roads.”



As well as chasing ERC3 points on Rally di Roma Capitale, Munnings will bid for ERC Ladies’ Trophy honours.

