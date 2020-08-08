Munster aims for ERC gravel gains

-

Hyundai Junior driver Grégoire Munster is gearing up to make gains on gravel when Rally Liepāja hosts round two of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season from 14-16 August.

Munster took part on the high-speed gravel event in 2019 during his ERC3 Junior stint but returns as an ERC1 Junior driver at the wheel of a Hyundai i20 R5.



“It will be a challenge for us because we don’t have that much experience on gravel and for sure with an R5 car,” Munster explained. “We did Finland the previous year with an R5 car but that was our only previous experience with an R5 car on gravel.



“We are looking to continue the learning process on gravel and with our Hyundai as it will be the first time with it on gravel. There will be names like Lindholm, Solberg, a great amount of fast drivers on gravel so we are looking to learn and compare ourselves with the top of the field and try to improve our stages times and get closer to them stage by stage.”

