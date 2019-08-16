Munster aims for “positive” ERC Junior finale

The ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team driver has been fast but frequently out of luck in his Opel ADAM R2.



After a dominant victory in an ADAC Opel Rallye Cup in Germany last weekend, makes his second Barum Czech Rally Zlín start with his confidence boosted, particularly following his strong display in a ŠKODA Fabia R5 on Finland’s round of the world championship earlier this month.



“Our motivation to deliver a good performance at the ERC Junior season final couldn’t be higher,” said the Belgian. “Louis [Louka] and I showed an encouraging pace during the last event in Rome but unfortunately were not able to transform it into the expected result.



“At the Barum Czech Rally Zlín we will try to show the same good pace and finish our ERC Junior experience on a positive note. While we have experienced the extremely high level of competition in the ERC3 Junior Championship we have also gained the conviction that we are capable of keeping the high pace if we get our act together. We will do everything to prove this during our last outing in the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team.”