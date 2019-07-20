Munster crashes out of second place in ERC3

Hopes of a first FIA ERC3 Junior Championship podium for Grégoire Munster have been ended on Rally di Roma Capitale, crashing out of second place on stage five.

Munster, who was the sole remaining ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team driver after team-mate Elias Lundberg was forced to retire at midday service, retired just before the halfway point of Roccasecca-Colle San Magno.



A slow speed impact damaged the front-end of his car, forcing him to pull over and retire.



Second place would have been Munster’s first podium finish in ERC3, bettering his career-best sixth place – and fourth in ERC3 Junior – on the sealed-surface Rally Islas Canarias in May this year.

