-

Grégoire Munster doesn’t want his impressive run to fourth place in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship on Rally di Roma Capitale to be his last in the series this season.

On what was his first start on a dry Tarmac rally in his Hyundai i20 R5, the ERC3 Junior graduate worked hard on his car’s set-up and was rewarded with the fastest time in ERC1 Junior on the final stage of the Italian event.



“It was positive, we did a lot of changes with the set-up so we learned a lot with this car,” said Munster, who is co-driven by Louis Louka. “We kept the ERC1 Junior champion from 2019 [Filip Mareš] behind with an intense battle until the finish and we end with the best time in the ERC1 Junior category so it’s really positive.



“On the first stage of day two I was not in the rhythm or on the pace, also I was struggling with understeer and this is why I changed a lot of things trying to solve this problem. It’s good because we collect a great amount of data for the future and I am really happy with that. I hope for Rally Liepāja and if the decision is on me I will go there directly. We will see but I really hope we will be present in Liepāja.”

ERC ERC newcomer Landa shows form and resilience in Rome 4 HOURS AGO

The post Munster keen to carry on his ERC1 Junior adventure appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Double ERC champion Basso happy to lose to Lukyanuk 13 HOURS AGO