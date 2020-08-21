-

Grégoire Munster adapted to driving his Hyundai i20 R5 on gravel with ease, landing a maiden FIA ERC1 Junior podium on Rally Liepāja.

What was his fourth appearance in the Korean machine was also his first on gravel, a surface he hadn’t sampled since his outing on Rally Finland more than 12 months ago.



“In the beginning I did feel as though it had been a year since I had competed on gravel with a rally car,” said Munster. “To really perform on this type of road you need kilometres to push yourself and your car. On the other hand, I was pretty satisfied with my times and I was able to curtail the time loss.



“It was not so easy but I think in general the pace was not bad for the discovery. We lack for sure kilometres on gravel but it’s here that we learn and for sure we enjoyed it a lot. On Sunday we had a bit of cleaning so again that’s more experience.”



Munster, who is co-driven by Louis Louka, was sixth overall among the registered ERC drivers. He added: “This is a great reward for the hard work; especially on a surface I am not really acquainted with. I progressed and I have built up some great knowledge when it comes to gravel.”

ERC K6 helps Solberg to P1 as Pirelli’s soft compound excels in ERC 7 HOURS AGO

The post Munster magnificent: Belgian bags maiden ERC1 podium on first Hyundai outing on gravel appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC From locked down to locking down the ERC3 podium: M-Sport’s Woda in Fiesta mood 19 HOURS AGO