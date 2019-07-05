Munster makes ERC gravel gains

Grégoire Munster belied his lack of gravel experience by running in fifth place in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship section of PZM 76th Rally Poland. But there was to be no end result for the Belgian.

Munster was heading for a top-five finish when his Opel ADAM R2 suffered the same fate as that of team-mate Elias Lundberg on the same unlucky stage 13.



The ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team driver explained what went wrong. “There were three more stages remaining and so our only goal was to finish the rally holding this good position. Unfortunately, our front-right driveshaft gave up on us during a braking. It’s a shame as we would have taken some good points for the championship.”



Prior to his exit, Munster had been making good progress alongside co-driver Louis Louka.



“For the first time, this rally is not easy with the pacenotes because I don’t have so much experience on gravel. But everything was really positive and the rally was going really well for us. We were seventh [on Saturday] evening and had a plan to push on Sunday trying to grab a position. Pushing we did, and after the morning loop we managed to climb up to fifth position.”

