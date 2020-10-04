ORLEN Team’s Polish champion Miko Marczyk excelled in second with Erik Cais (Yacco ACCR Team) getting the better of Brose Motorsport’s Dominik Dinkel by 5.6s after a lengthy battle.



Callum Devine overcame fuel pressure issues this morning to finish fifth for the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy.



Oliver Solberg, out of contention for an overall following a turbo issue on Saturday afternoon, underlined his potential by scoring three stage wins. Although he lost out on a third ERC1 Junior victory, the 19-year-old continues to top the standings, albeit by a reduced seven-point margin over Munster, after battling back to sixth place.



Rallye Team Spain’s Efrén Llarena had been in the thick of the ERC1 Junior victory fight but was unable to start on leg two due to a broken exhaust manifold.



“We’re really happy with the performance we showed this weekend,” said Munster, who was co-driven by Louis Louka. “I think the pace was good and we did some really good times. We also managed when it was needed, for example in the last loop, so we are quite happy. The conditions were really tricky all weekend long with really changing conditions. Today was a bit easier with the stages completely dry or completely wet. But still it was really changing through different stages and that was really difficult for the tyre choice. I don’t think we had the best one for the last loop and we had to be even more careful because maybe we were too optimistic at the service. But we managed that and we are here with our first ERC1 Junior victory.”