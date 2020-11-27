The Hyundai Junior Driver is therefore currently destined to fall short in his pursuit of the title and the €100,000 grant on offer to the winner with Oliver Solberg holding the initiative heading into Saturday’s decisive leg.



“It was really difficult to get the right forecast for the weather conditions,” said the Luxembourg talent, who is sixth in class after leg one. “We were the most aggressive with the tyre choice and it did not pay off. It was really difficult to get the grip actually. We did not find any for the four stages. The afternoon was much better but the time we lost we cannot get back easily and we almost crashed on the first corner [of SS9].”



Out front, Adrien Fourmaux holds a clear ERC1 Junior lead over Solberg with Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy’s Callum Devine third, Simone Tempestini (Napoca Rally Academy) fourth and ORLEN Team’s Miko Marczyk fifth followed by Munster and Rallye Team Spain’s Efrén Llarena.



The Citroën España-supported Llarena was third in the ERC1 Junior starting the event, but also suffered a tough opening day due. “It was so difficult,” he said. “We pit slick tyres and a medium set-up. It was a disaster and I was wishing to end the rally because I’m not happy. The spare rear differential is exactly the same so we can’t change.”