Grégoire Munster has ground to make up in the FIA European Rally Championship on Rally Liepāja but the talent to recover lost points following a trouble-hit start to his 2021 ERC campaign in Poland.

As well as being a member of the ERC-Talent Factory for young stars in Rally2 cars, Munster has what it takes to challenge for overall podium finishes and wants to transfer that potential into a strong result in Latvia to kick-start his ERC bid after the issues he experienced on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland recently.



“I am really looking forward to Liepāja,” said the Luxembourg-born Hyundai Junior Driver. “In general I think it is less rough than Poland but also very fast. In some sections it is similar to Poland with a compact surface and a bit of cleaning to do. But Poland was a good training and also good to try a different set-up.”



Munster was seventh overall and third among the ERC1 Junior contenders on Rally Liepāja last season alongside Belgian co-driver Louis Louka.

