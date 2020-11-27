Hyundai Junior Driver Grégoire Munster, 21, moved to the head of the order with a second consecutive category win on Rally Hungary earlier this month, and his advantage was increased from one to six points ahead of Rally Islas Canarias after Emil Lindholm’s exclusion from Rally Liepāja for a fuel irregularity was confirmed.



Munster was an outside contender for the overall title, but with the Spa Rally no longer taking place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are now not enough points on the board for the rising talent to chase.



However, the Luxembourg driver’s impressive late-season form means the ERC1 Junior and accompanying prize package are his for the taking on Rally Islas Canarias, which he starts for the second time.



“The goal will be to go for the ERC1 Junior win and to try to win the title, even though we know it’s going to be really difficult,” said Munster, who is co-driven by Belgian Louis Louka. “That’s the objective and we will try to do that, hopefully we are fully prepared to tackle the weekend.”