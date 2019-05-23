Munster starts ERC Rally Liepāja a winner

Grégoire Munster heads for his Rally Liepāja debut on a high after landing his fourth Belgian Junior championship victory last weekend.

Munster and Louis Louka took class honours on the Sezoensrally but are now fully focused on the third round of the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, which they’ll contest in an Opel ADAM R2 run by the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team.



“After our good appearance in Gran Canaria I am very much looking forward to those super-fast Latvian gravel stages,” said Belgian Munster. “Even if we didn’t have the opportunity to reduce our lack of experience on this surface very much in the Azores, Louis and I will give all we have to clinch a good result again in Liepāja.



“Gaining speed and confidence on gravel will be the main objective during our next ERC Junior adventure and I am confident that together with our great boys from the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team we will be able to reduce the gap to the fastest guys in the extremely competitive ERC3 Junior Championship.”

