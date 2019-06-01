Munster takes positives from Latvian ERC adventure

Grégoire Munster has taken the positives from his Rally Liepāja debut, even though he was unable to finish Latvia’s FIA European Rally Championship counter.

Driving on a high-speed gravel event for the first time, Munster had plenty to learn and was doing just that – while also improving his pace – when contact with a wooden pole led to his exit on stage eight.



“It was not easy on these really fast roads,” said the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team driver. “We were getting a good pace but in SS3 we had a moment in a right corner that tightened. We went off into a ditch and lost a lot of time but we were having fun all the way and getting more experience with every kilometre. Unfortunately, the rally ended earlier than expected.”



The Belgian continued: “In SS8 I slightly touched a wooden pole and 100 metres later our front-right driveshaft gave up on us. It was a shame because our pace was improving stage after stage as we finished SS7 only 0.4 seconds per kilometre from the fastest ERC3 Junior.



“Our intention was to reach the finish and grab as much experience as possible. We did not reach our goal but the positive thing is we had a lot of fun driving on these fast roads and that our pace improved trough the weekend.”

