Experience gained during his 2019 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship will last Grégoire Munster a lifetime, according to the Opel-powered Belgian.

Munster retired from the season-closing Barum Czech Rally Zlín with an alternator issue. And while his season in the Pirelli-supported category didn’t go quite to plan, Munster said he learned plenty.



“It’s not [good] to have to retire due to a mechanical issue but it happens to be inherently linked to a mechanical sport,” said the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team driver. “This is not the manner in which we wished to end our European campaign. But that’s the way it is. Our European season was perhaps not perfect, but we have gained a fair amount of experience and they cannot take that away from me.”

The post Munster’s ERC Junior experience to last a lifetime appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.