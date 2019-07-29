My ERC debut. By Cristiana Oprea

Cristiana Oprea made her FIA European Rally Championship debut on Rally di Roma Capitale earlier this month, forming an all-female Romanian crew with co-driver Diana Hategan and finishing eighth in the highly-competitive ERC3 class. This is what she had to say afterwards.

“I couldn’t have dreamt of a better ERC debut – I am very proud of myself and Diana for completing our toughest rally yet with no incidents, with a new car and quite a lot of pressure. Even more, managing to score the most points in the ERC Ladies’ Trophy is incredible, even though I am completely aware we were also very lucky.



“I want to congratulate Emma [Falcón] and Catie [Munnings] for their rhythm and I am grateful I got the chance to meet them and compete side by side with them, as they inspired me in the last few years to fight for my dream of competing in the ERC.



“I am happy I learned the Peugeot 208 R2 quickly and I felt more confident to grow the pace on each stage. In the end, I feel this rally made me even more resilient and I learned a lot about controlling the car at higher speeds, on more difficult stages than what we have back home.



“In the end, this result marks the beginning of a new stage in my career as a rally driver. I will continue fighting to build a budget which will allow me to continue my progress in the ERC and I hope to see you all soon!”

