National drivers to prove their talent in ERC

National-level drivers will once again go up against some of Europe’s top talents during the upcoming FIA European Rally Championship season.

ERC 2020 consists of eight events, which are all rounds of the respective host country’s national series.



The calendar structure gives local stars and event specialists the chance to showcase their talents against international opposition, while offering ERC drivers plenty of serious competition.



And here’s how it will work in 2020:



Azores Rallye:Opening round of the European and Azores championships, second event of the Portuguese championship season.



Rally Islas Canarias:The second event of the ERC season is round three of the Spanish championship and round two of the Canary Islands championship.



Rally Liepāja:The Latvian championship takes place over two legs of Rally Liepāja, round four of ERC 2020.



77th Rally Poland:Round four of the ERC is also round four of the Polish championship.



Rally di Roma Capitale:Not only is this asphalt counter the fifth round of the ERC, it’s also the fifth scoring opportunity for Italian championship competitors.



Barum Czech Rally Zlín:The penultimate event of the Czech championship season is round six of the ERC.



Cyprus Rally:The Cyprus championship qualifier is the penultimate round of the ERC.



Rally Hungary:Rally Hungary doubles as the deciding round of the ERC and Hungarian championship seasons.



Ricardo Teodósio (pictured) was the third best Portuguese championship finisher on the Azores Rallye last season. He ended the year as national champion for the first time.

