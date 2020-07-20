Nesetril brings Porsche power to ERC2

-

Petr Nešetřil is bringing Porsche power to the FIA European Rally Championship in 2020, starting with this week’s Rally did Roma Captiale.

Nešetřil, from Czech Republic, has registered for FIA ERC2 points in his spectacular Porsche 997 GT3 and plans to contest up to three rounds alongside co-driver Jiří Černoch. He will face opposition in the ERC2 category from drivers in Mitsubishi Lancers, Subaru Imprezas and the Abarth 124 rally.



New challenges exciteNešetřil

“My team and I are always looking for new challenges and the ERC is not only a logical choice but also a great opportunity to broaden our horizons on the most famous rally stages and to get unique experience with the best,” said Nešetřil, who will also contest the Czech championship and rounds of the FIA RGT Cup in 2020.



Porsche brings “positive emotions”

Nešetřil built his competition experience driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX before switching to Porsche power for 2017.



“Porsche is a car full of positive emotions and the sound of the flat-six engine is like a drug!” said Nešetřil. “The RGT category may not be as large as the others but I am very enthusiastic in promoting this car at rally races and I am convinced this category has its place by right. I can see the car has many fans everywhere I come.”



Title-winning pedigree

Success has been plentiful for Nešetřil in recent seasons. After claiming the Czech championship /Class 4 title in 2018, Nešetřil repeated the feat in 2019. Despite these achievements, Nešetřil admits his ERC campaign will be an opportunity to gain more experience and improve behind the wheel.



“My goals for this year basically overlap the long-term ones I follow: to improve my skills in different and difficult European rallies, to acquire more experience and deeper insight by comparing with other European drivers and their technical equipment. I try to get some points in our category and, most of all, to have fun.”



Hungary times forNešetřil

As well as contesting Rally di Roma Capitale, Nešetřil plans to contest Rally Hungary from 6-8 November, while an outing on the ERC season-closing Rally Islas Canarias is also under consideration.

