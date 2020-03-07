Erik Cais is stepping up his preparations for the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship with an outing on Rallye Tierras Altas de Lorca in Spain this weekend.

After testing in Austria recently, Cais and his Yacco ACCR Team had planned to conduct more out-of-competition running. Instead, the Czech talent and his co-driver Jindřiška Žáková are contesting the opening round of the Spanish Gravel and Supercopa championships in their Ford Fiesta R5 MkII.



While, building his experience of M-Sport’s latest Rally2 offering is objective number one for Cais ahead of the ERC season-opening Azores Rallye later this month, the ERC3 Junior graduate has been impressive form so far by going second fastest on the qualifying stage yesterday.



Rallye Tierras Altas de Lorca features eight stages throughout today (Saturday) over a competitive distance of 103.08 kilometres.



Photo:Vandraq Studio / Javier Jimenez

The post Nevermind the testing, ERC Junior Cais goes for the real thing appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.