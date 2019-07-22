New Abarth driver Melegari moves top in ERC2

Zelindo Melegari is the new leader of the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category following his second-place finish on his home event, Rally di Roma Capitale.

Having switched to an Abarth 124 rally for the all-asphalt counter, Melegari shrugged off his lack of experience in the rear-wheel-drive Italian sportscar to beat Andrea Nucita to the runner-up spot behind Dariusz Poloński, after a driveshaft failure slowed Nucita on the final run through the Ostia superspecial.



“I am happy because second position is important for the championship,” said Melegari, who has a 12-point title lead over Poloński. “Andrea is a very fast driver but we take points from him and it’s important. But it was a difficult rally, we knew this and it was a new experience for us with this car. But it was positive and we enjoy although there are some things to do with the set-up.”



Juan Carlos Alonso topped the ERC2 points prior to Rally di Roma Capitale but did not include the asphalt contest as one of his four scoring rounds.

