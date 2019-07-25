New approach put Munster “directly in the game” in ERC3 Junior

Grégoire Munster explained how a new approach to the reconnaissance put him on the pace from the start of Rally di Roma Capitale.

Munster and co-driver Louis Louka were second quickest among the FIA ERC3 Junior contenders on the opening stage of Italy’s all-asphalt counter last week.



Although an error on stage five cost him a shot at his first podium in the young driver category, the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team driver had reason to be cheerful at the finish in Ostia on Sunday evening.



“We prepared a lot by watching a lot of onboard from the previous year,” said Munster. “We tried to make the perfect pacenotes just to be directly on the pace from the beginning because that was our main problem before. With the second fastest time [on the first stage], we were directly in the game and [that] was really good. But then I did a mistake on the fifth stage and unfortunately it cost us a good result.



“But we were fifth in ERC3 Junior, which is not bad, and we showed on the second day good pace. We did one fastest time [on stage 14] when everyone was fighting. Even in Rally 2 we were able to be quick and that’s a positive.



“It was a stupid mistake to be honest. I tried to be a bit wider [in a hairpin] because there was a kerb inside. Unfortunately for 30-40 centimetres I touched the kerb when I pulled the handbrake a little too early. Then it was game over because the driveshaft was broken. I’m really sorry for the team and all the people who supported us.”

