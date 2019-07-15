New car, new hope: Llarena ready to chase ERC3 Junior title again

Efrén Llarena will have a replacement Peugeot 208 R2 for Rally di Roma Capitale following his car-wrecking crash in Poland last month.

The FIA ERC3 Junior title contender had feared he might not be able to compete in Italy following his multiple roll on PZM 76th Rally Poland.



But vital support from Spanish federation RFEDA through the Rallye Team Spain initiative, combined with the hard work of his Mavisa Sport mechanics, means Llarena and co-driver Sara Fernández can continue their title fight this week.



“After the accident in Poland we have a rental car from Mavisa Sport,” Llarena explained. “Of course, it is great we are at the start because we thought it might not be possible. But the Spanish federation has given us good support, they help us a lot to be here in Rome.”



Llarena’s Poland prang drops him to second in the title, three points behind fellow Pirelli-equipped driver Furuseth.



“It’s going to be a challenging rally, it’s difficult with a lot of corners, very bumpy. We have a test on Tuesday where I will work with my engineer and with my team to find a good set-up for the rally.”

