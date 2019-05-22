New car, new rally for ERC Junior Antunes

Pedro Antunes is braced for a week of change in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.

Having started his campaign in a Peugeot 208 R2, the FPAK Portugal Team ERC driver gets his hands on a new-for-2019 Ford Fiesta R2T for his Rally Liepāja debut.



The M-Sport Poland-built machine was the car to beat in the Pirelli-supported category on Rally Islas Canarias earlier this month, prompting Antunes to consider his options for his first high-pace gravel rally.



“After Rally Islas Canarias we had some talks with M-Sport and we are excited to try this car,” said Antunes, who will sample the car for the first time today (Wednesday). “The result of the rally will depend on how I think the car is and my adaptation because it’s a different car to the Peugeot and I have never driven with a turbo before.



“Every driver in R2 is curious about this car because of the fantastic performance we saw on Rally Islas Canarias. We saw it has more power, mostly on Tarmac, but I think we will see a good performance on gravel.



“Of course this rally will be a big challenge for me because I have never been to this rally before. We have some rallies on gravel in Portugal in similar conditions but not with the same speed. Whatever happens, I just want to take advantage of the opportunity I have and do the best result I can.”

