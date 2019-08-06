New car, same focus: Adielsson aims for the podium in ERC1 Junior

Mattias Adielsson remains focused on securing a top-three overall finish in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship, going as far as changing cars to try to make his dream a reality.

The Swedish National Team driver, who is co-driven by Andreas Johansson, has already tasted podium success in the category for young stars in R5 cars in Poland earlier this season, driving a Citroën C3 R5 run by the Vincent Ducher-managed Saintéloc Junior Team.



But with available funding in short supply to contest the upcoming Barum Czech Rally Zlín, Adielsson has accepted a “great” offer to drive for local team Orsák Rally Sport in a Ford Fiesta R5.



“For three weeks I was out of making the start in Zlín and was almost having to give up the chance of a top-three finish at the end of the ERC1 Junior season,” Adielsson said. “I couldn’t accept that, so thankfully Jaroslav Orsák gave me this great opportunity to do the rally.



“I want to thank Vincent and the Saintéloc team for a great understanding and for the previous races, the guys have been doing a great job.



“Now I start the process of working with a new team and, hopefully, getting the result we need in Zlín, which could be very important for our future plans.”



Adielsson’s last outing a Ford Fiesta R5 was in 2017, while he’s not competed on asphalt this season. He has two starts on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in R2 machinery, but has yet to register a finish after bad luck struck in 2015 and 2016.



“It will be fun to start this fantastic event for the first time in an R5 car,” said Adielsson. “I have been looking forward for that since I was there 2015 for first time with our R2. The rally is very demanding and difficult, but we have a good plan and I feel confident to follow that.”



Barum Czech Rally Zlín takes place on asphalt-only stages from 16-18 August.

