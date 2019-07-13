Mārtiņš Sesks is gearing up for his second prize drive in the FIA European Rally Championship.

Latvian teenager Sesks won two ERC starts in a Motorsport Italia-run ŠKODA Fabia R5 for claiming the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior title in 2018.



After finishing a fine third overall and second in ERC1 Junior on his R5 debut on the gravel-based Rally Liepāja in late May, Sesks is preparing to tackle his first asphalt event in a top-of-the-range R5.



Ahead of next week’s Rally di Roma Capitale, Sesks, who will compete under the LMT Autosporta Akadēmija banner, said: “There is everything on this rally from nice curvy roads to small roads that in a road car it’s not possible to drive it through normally and we are flying through at more than 140kph. It’s really extreme but that means you need to keep focused all the time on your pacenotes and your driving needs to be perfect.



“I haven’t done much Tarmac this year but I hope to be back in shape after my test on Tuesday. I am comfortable on Tarmac and I hope I will be in the R5 for the first time.”



Rally di Roma Capitale is the first event where Sesks will count on new co-driver Uldis Briedis, who has replaced Krišjānis Caune.



“My coach will be my co-driver and we will see how it goes for us,” said Sesks, the ERC3 Junior winner in Rome last season. “He taught me the pacenotes I am driving to now so from the pacenotes understanding side there should be no problem because we are thinking equally. I hope it will be good.”

The post New co-driver on board as Sesks prepares for second ERC Junior prize drive appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.