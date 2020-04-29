New date being sought for FIA ERC Rally Poland

-

Discussions are underway to reschedule 77th Rally Poland to a date later on in the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season.

With the original date of 26-28 June falling within the period of government restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organisers, Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (PZM), were left with no alternative other than to announce the event’s postponement.



PZM is now working in partnership with ERC promoter Eurosport Events and governing body the FIA to try to find a new date in the calendar with the intention of making an announcement before the end of May.



It is hoped that much of the extensive planning undertaken with the original June date in mind will be transferrable to a revised calendar slot with the rally once again set to be based in Mikołajki in the picturesque Masurian lake district, its home since 2005.



Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said: “The need for a replacement date for Rally Poland is the direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, and all our thoughts are with those people whose loved ones have passed or have fallen ill as a result of COVID-19. We are also more than aware that many jobs have been lost and people find themselves in very challenging situations. Because of this, it is vitally important that all official advice is followed.



“We are in discussions with PZM and the FIA to finalise a replacement date for 77th Rally Poland. Once all the arrangements are in place and when it is appropriate to do so we will make a further announcement regarding the event’s rescheduling. Until then we offer our thanks to all drivers, teams, fans and stakeholders for their continued support and patience. And we urge everyone to stay safe at home.”



Krzysztof Maciejewski, the Clerk of the Course of 77th Rally Poland, said: “Our preparations for the rally are well advanced, in practice being completed. Before the restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic were introduced, we did almost all the field work, even ahead of the schedule. Unfortunately, the last days have not brought optimistic information, restrictions on entering the country were extended, hotels and air transport do not operate. We have to respect the restrictions, hoping that compliance with them will improve the epidemiological situation in the near future. We decided to postpone the date of our rally because, at this stage, it seems to be the only logical solution. Obviously, we hope that the conditions to run the 77th Rally Poland will occur this season. Thank you to all those who have devoted their time and effort to the preparation of the event and I hope that we will meet in Mikołajki this year.”

