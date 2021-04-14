In response to a request from the Regional Health Authority of the Azores islands, the 55th Azores Rallye has been postponed.

Discussions regarding scheduling the FIA European Rally Championship event on a new date later in the year have begun and every effort is being made for this to be communicated as soon as possible.



Despite extensive undertakings by event organiser Grupo Desportivo Comercial and the Government of the Azores to run the 55th Azores Rallye from May 6-8, a rise in COVID-19 cases on the island of São Miguel prompted the Regional Health Authority to request a postponement.



Grupo Desportivo Comercial is in dialogue with the FIA, motorsport’s world governing body, the Portuguese ASN FPAK, and Eurosport Events, promoter of the ERC to finalise a new date for the rally.



The Azores Rallye has been a mainstay of the FIA European Rally Championship since 2013. Based on the mid-Atlantic Ocean archipelago’s largest island of São Miguel, the event is one of the most spectacular on the international calendar.

