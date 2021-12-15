WRC Promoter has today revealed a high-octane 2022 FIA European Rally Championship (ERC) calendar – its first since being awarded the series’ promotional rights earlier this year.





All seven named rounds in Portugal, Spain, Poland, Latvia, Italy and Czech Republic were on the 2021 schedule and WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel said he wanted to honour event contracts made with former promoter Eurosport Events.



“This is a strong calendar of rallies which are popular with competitors and also proven fan-favourites,” he said after the dates were confirmed by the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Paris.



“We’ll take time to consider the calendar for future years, but it’s no secret we want a diverse fixture list which mixes new rallies with long-standing and well-liked rounds.”



WRC Promoter has owned the FIA World Rally Championship’s (WRC) commercial rights since 2013. Siebel said adding the ERC to its portfolio provided the opportunity to bring the two series closer.



“As well as an important championship in its own right, we view ERC as a WRC talent finder. We want the two series to fit like a hand and glove and we’ll simplify the path for competitors to progress from one to the other,” he added.



The 2022 championship in detail

The season roars into action with a dirt double-header in Portugal. The opening fixture in the northern Fafe region in mid-March is followed two weeks later by a trip to the Azores islands in the mid-Atlantic.



The abrasive asphalt of Rally Islas Canarias is next up in mid-May, before the opening half of the season concludes on fast gravel roads in northern Poland a month later.



Latvia’s loose-surface tracks launch the second half of the campaign on the opening weekend of July, ahead of popular asphalt events in Rome at the end of the month and in Zlin in the Czech Republic five weeks later.



The championship concludes at a still-to-be confirmed closing event.



Power Stage excitement comes to ERC

The ERC will emulate the WRC by including a bonus-points paying live TV Power Stage to close each round.



The fastest five top-level ERC1 category drivers in the final special stage will win extra points on a sliding 5-4-3-2-1 scale. With up to 40 additional points available across the season, vital tenths of a second gained here can significantly boost a driver’s title challenge.



The Power Stage will be broadcast live on international networks as well as on WRC+ All Live (see below).



The introduction of a Power Stage means that bonus points will no longer be awarded after each leg.



Campbell heads up ERC organisation

WRC Promoter has named the experienced Iain Campbell as ERC manager. He will take up the position in January 2022 to work with events, teams, competitors and partners.



The Scot possesses two decades of rally administration. He most recently managed the British Championship and is a former Rally GB clerk of the course. He has also chaired the stewards at WRC rounds.



“We’re not planning huge changes for 2022 but I’ll be keeping a keen eye on ideas for the future as the season progresses,” Campbell said. “It’s great to take up this role at the start of WRC Promoter’s ERC tenure and I can’t wait to get started.”



ERC joins WRC+ platform

Fans can follow the thrills and spills of next season’s ERC through WRC Promoter’s WRC+ streaming platform at



WRC+ has been the go-to location for fans to follow the WRC since 2018. Now WRC Promoter has added ERC to its portfolio, fans will also enjoy edge-of-the-seat drama from Europe’s leading series.



Every special stage from each round will be streamed live and on demand for fans to watch whenever, wherever and however they want.



