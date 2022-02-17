The FIA European Rally Championship will have an all-new logo when the 2022 title chase gets underway next month.





The new design, which also includes the logo of motorsport’s world governing body, the FIA, is underpinned by the European Rally Championship wording.



Its use will be widespread and will be carried on all cars competing on ERC events, on official branding, television graphics, promotional material and the all-new ERC website, which is due to be launched in the coming weeks.



WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel said: “Today’s unveiling of the FIA European Rally Championship logo is the next significant step towards the exciting start to the new era of the ERC. The ERC logo draws on elements from the instantly recognisable World Rally Championship logo, as WRC Promoter’s footprint on the world of rallying continues to grow.



“Today’s unveiling of the FIA European Rally Championship logo is the next significant step towards the exciting start to the new era of the ERC. This new era will bring a greater relevance to the European Championship, elevating it to the next level with the integration of our successful WRC+ All Live strategy and the introduction of the Power Stage.



“We now return to our tireless work behind the scenes in preparation for the opening event of the 2022 season at Rally Serras de Fafe e Selgeuiras, which is less than a month away.”



