There’s plenty more still to come from Hyundai Motorsport’s all-new i20 N Rally2 according to Team Principal Andrea Adamo.

Adamo was speaking after ERC Junior graduate Jari Huttunen drove the car to an impressive debut victory in the FIA World Rally Championship 2 category on the Ypres Rally in Belgium earlier today (Sunday).



“The objective for this rally was to learn and to pick up experience on the car’s competitive debut,” Adamo said. “We basically told the crews not to push too much. Even so, they found themselves with a big margin so there was no need to extract maximum performance from the car. To come away with the WRC2 win in its first event shows we have a good baseline, but the car hasn’t fully spread its wings. It has been a tricky weekend still, and sometimes you experience things in competition that you don’t see in testing; it’s why we’re here. We come away with a win – and some room for improvement.”



Hyundai’s i20 N Rally2 is eligible for use in the FIA European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC star Breen goes for it on world run 13/08/2021 AT 04:09

ERC ERC round ideal for brave Arai’s comeback rally 12/08/2021 AT 04:02